Two students, including minor, booked in Karwar for creating enmity in society

January 25, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - belagavi

They had shared a message, posted on a social media handle by another student, that was seen as objectionable

The Hindu Bureau

The two college students had shared a message, posted on a social media handle by another student, that was seen as objectionable. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Karwar police have filed suo motu case against two students, including a minor, on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

The two college students had shared a message, posted on a social media handle by another student, that was seen as objectionable. A case has already been registered against a youth in Chittakul police station for the alleged offence.

Police took Zeeshan Sheikh of Kodibag into custody and questioned him. Senior officers are keeping an eye on the minor. Two separate cases have been registered against the three accused, police said.

