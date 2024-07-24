Two students in Raichur hospital after consuming meal at residential school

As many as two students, including a girl, have been admitted in hospital after consuming a meal at Moraraji Desai Residential School located on Chandrabanda Road in Raichur on Wednesday.

They have been provided treatment at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur.

The school principal has now brought 37 other students to RIMS to get their health checked, as they panicked.

“We have provided treatment to all 39 students and their condition is stable,“ District Health Officer Suresh Babu told The Hindu.

It is said that the students found an object that resembled a lizard in the Pulav they were served in the afternoon in the school. And, after consuming the meal, the students panicked.

However, officials could not confirm if a lizard was found in the meals served to the students.

