GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two students in Raichur hospital after consuming meal at residential school

Published - July 24, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as two students, including a girl, have been admitted in hospital after consuming a meal at Moraraji Desai Residential School located on Chandrabanda Road in Raichur on Wednesday.

They have been provided treatment at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur.

The school principal has now brought 37 other students to RIMS to get their health checked, as they panicked.

“We have provided treatment to all 39 students and their condition is stable,“ District Health Officer Suresh Babu told The Hindu.

It is said that the students found an object that resembled a lizard in the Pulav they were served in the afternoon in the school. And, after consuming the meal, the students panicked.

However, officials could not confirm if a lizard was found in the meals served to the students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.