Two students drown in water-filled stone quarry in Dharwad

They had gone for an outing with friends to the quarry on the outskirts of Mansur village in the district

Updated - June 17, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 09:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two high school students who had gone for an outing with friends to a water-filled stone quarry on the outskirts of Mansur village in Dharwad district drowned on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Shreyas Navale and Dhruv Dasar, both aged 16 and residents of Dharwad.

Shreyas and Dhruv were Class X students of KE Board’s School in Dharwad.

According to sources, they and their four classmates had left home after breakfast reportedly telling their parents that they were going for lunch at a friend’s house.

Instead, they had gone to the stone quarry for an outing.

Sources said that they had plans to shoot a video for making a reel.

Of the six, four stepped into the water, while two stood outside to shoot the video.

However, without realising the depth of the water, Shreyas and Dhruv ventured further and drowned. The others rushed out to safety.

On being alerted, the police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case.

