Two students drown in river Tunga near Sringeri

May 19, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

Two college students drowned in the Tunga at Sunkadamakki in Sringeri taluk on Friday. They have been identified as S.S.Prajwal, 22, of Sunkadamakki and Rakshit Shetty, 22, of Nagalapura near Hariharapura.

Both were degree students at a private college in Sringeri. After playing cricket, a group of students left for a swim in the river. Of them, two drowned, according to the police.

Sringeri police have registered a case. The local police, public and the staff from the Fire and Emergency Services joined hands to retrieve the bodies from the river.

ADVERTISEMENT