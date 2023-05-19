ADVERTISEMENT

Two students drown in river Tunga near Sringeri

May 19, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two college students drowned in the Tunga at Sunkadamakki in Sringeri taluk on Friday. They have been identified as S.S.Prajwal, 22, of Sunkadamakki and Rakshit Shetty, 22, of Nagalapura near Hariharapura.

Both were degree students at a private college in Sringeri. After playing cricket, a group of students left for a swim in the river. Of them, two drowned, according to the police.

Sringeri police have registered a case. The local police, public and the staff from the Fire and Emergency Services joined hands to retrieve the bodies from the river.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US