Karnataka

Two students drown in Cauvery

The bodies of two students who went for a swim in the swirling waters of the Cauvery at Talakadu were retrieved near Mudukuthore in Mysuru district on Saturday.

The deceased were A. Ankesh (20) and Abhishek (19) who were pursuing a technical course and belonged to Kinakahalli village in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The youngsters were part of a group who went on a trip to Talakadu on Friday to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. After lunch Ankesh and Abhishek went for a swim but were swept away. Though their friends launched a search and rescue operation they went missing. Their bodies were retrieved nearly 5 km downstream near Mudukuthore. Talakadu police have registered a case and are investigating.


