Two students die in accident

Two students of Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga died after the two-wheeler they were travelling by hit an electric pole on Wednesday night. The deceased have been identified as Chakravarthi, a student of MCA, and Manoj, M.Com., student. Both are native of N.R.Pura in Chikkamagaluru district.

They met with the accident while they were on the way to Bhadravati from the university campus. Bhadravathi Rural Police have registered a case.