Two students die in accident
Two students of Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga died after the two-wheeler they were travelling by hit an electric pole on Wednesday night. The deceased have been identified as Chakravarthi, a student of MCA, and Manoj, M.Com., student. Both are native of N.R.Pura in Chikkamagaluru district.
They met with the accident while they were on the way to Bhadravati from the university campus. Bhadravathi Rural Police have registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.