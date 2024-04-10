Two students bring laurels to Kalyana Karnataka region

April 10, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Samarth Shivaraj Bhakare of Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite PU College and Praveen Siddappa Hiragoppanar of Sarvajna and Justice Shivaraj Patil PU College of Science in Kalaburagi have brought laurels to the district and the Kalyana Karnataka region by securing an overall fourth rank in the State in science stream in the PU examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Praveen Hiragoppanar, a student of Sarvajna and Justice Shivaraj Patil PU College of Science, has secured 595 out of 600 marks. He secured centum in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects.

Praveen, a resident of Kumsi Wadi in Kalaburagi taluk, comes from an agriculture family, his father Siddappa is an agriculturist. Praveen studied till class 10 at Pune in Maharashtra. He secured 88% in SSLC.

“Hard work always pays,” say Praveen’s parents when asked about the secret behind their son’s achievement.

“Besides teacher guidance, notes and preparatory examinations conducted in the college helped me perform well in the final examination,” Praveen added.

Samarth secured centum in Biology and Chemistry. He comes from a family with teaching background; his father, Shivaraj Bhakare, is a retired lecturer and his mother, Anita Bhakare, a Mathematics lecturer of Afzalpur PU College.

“It was a continuous process of hard work that yielded the result as I don’t have the habit of leaving today’s work for tomorrow,” Samarth said, dedicating his success to his teachers and parents.

Banashankari of Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite PU College has secured 590 marks (98.33%) followed by Sneha B.K. with 588 marks (98%) and Bhagyashree and Vinaykumar secured 587 marks each (97.83%), while Sushmita has obtained 586 marks (97.67%).

Raveena Sangashetty, Pavan Poddar, Shrishail, Nikita Basareddy, Divakar Hotti, Panchakshari, Meghana and Sandhya B. Patil of Sharanbasveshwara Residential Composite PU College and Maremma Havanna of Sarvajna and Justice Shivaraj Patil PU College have secured 584 marks (97.33%).

In Bidar, Rakshita Sanjeev Kumar of Dr Channabasaveshwar Gurukul (Residential) Science Composite College of Kardyal in Bidar district has secured the seventh rank in the State by scoring 592 marks, while Rakshita Sharanbasava has secured the eightth rank by scoring 591 marks and Rakshita Umeshkumar the 10th rank with 589 marks.

In Ballari, BPSC Pre-University College student Manasvini B. of the commerce stream has secured 592 marks (98.6%) and Pavitra P. of the science stream has secured 584 marks (97.3%).