Two struck dead by lightning

KALABURAGI

05 October 2021 19:46 IST

Two farm workers died and two suffered severe burns when lightning struck them in Balawadagi village of Kalaburagi district.

The deceased were identified as Rajahmed (42) and Jabbar (55), both residents of Balawadagi village in Chittapur taluk.

The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital in Kalaburagi.

A case has been registered in the Wadi Police Station.