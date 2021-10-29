Two stolen cars recovered

Hassan

29 October 2021 20:25 IST

Hirisave police in Channarayapatna taluk have arrested a person and recovered two cars that he had stolen. One of the cars belongs to a government official in Bengaluru.

The police, while on night beat, took a person into custody suspecting his conduct on Wednesday. He had failed to submit documents of the car he was travelling by and also attempted to flee, leaving behind the car. He had been identified as Santhosh of Musavattur in Arkaglud taluk. During the inquiry, the police learnt that he had stolen a car in Kodigehalli police Station limits in Bengaluru a week ago. He had stolen another car in the same locality.

Advertising

Advertising