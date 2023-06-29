Two start-ups supported by C-CAMP win global awards

June 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two start-ups supported by Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) have emerged victorious in the Johnson & Johnson (JnJ) Innovation’s Global Health Discovery QuickFire Challenge: Flavivirus Infections, and JnJ Innovation Japan Smart Healthy Aging QuickFire Challenge.

The start-ups are Aaarna Therapeutics, a C-CAMP BIRAC-funded and incubated company, and Qure.AI, supported by C-CAMP’s Digital Health programme.

Both winners will receive grant funding from a total pool of $300,000, access to Johnson & Johnson Innovation’s Asia Pacific ecosystem including a dedicated workstation for one year at JLABS @ Shanghai, and mentorship from experts across the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies (Johnson & Johnson).

Aaarna Therapeutics focuses on developing solutions for flavivirus infections, while Qure.AI specialises in AI-driven radiology analysis for improved diagnostics in various healthcare areas, such as aging.

Qure.AI’s solution is expected to increase life expectancy and quality of life through timely diagnosis, and screening for cardiovascular, and neurological episodes.

Aarna Therapeutics is the only company to feature as a winner in the 2023 JnJ Innovation’s Global Health Discovery QuickFire Challenge: Flavivirus Infections while Qure.ai is the only Indian company to be featured among the four awardees in the JnJ Innovation Japan Smart Healthy Aging QuickFire Challenge.

“C-CAMP is extremely proud to have two of its startups featured in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation global list of innovators. This achievement shows that India is emerging as a destination for deep-tech bio innovation. The fact that both are also C-CAMP supported highlights the crucial piece of the puzzle that C-CAMP as an organization is filling in the Indian innovation ecosystem,” C-CAMP Director-CEO Taslimarif Saiyed said.

