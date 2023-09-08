ADVERTISEMENT

Two solo performance plays in Belagavi, Dharwad this weekend

September 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two solo performance plays by Belagavi-based playwright Dadasaheb S. Chougale will be presented in Belagavi and Dharwad this weekend.

A.S. Shailaja Prakash will present Aksharadavva Savitribai Phule at the Alur Venkatrao Auditorium in Dharwad on Saturday at 6 p.m. The same play will be presented in Belagavi at the Kannada Bhavan Rang Mandir on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Nudi Sudarshana will present Sakubai Kamwali, a Kannada rendering of Nadira Zahir Babbar’s Hindi play by the same name, on Saturday in Belagavi at the Kannada Bhavan Rang Mandir at 7 p.m. It will be presented in Dharwad on Sunday, at the Alur Venkatrao Auditorium at 6 p.m.

The play on Savitribai Phule has been designed by Manjunath Badiger and is presented by Nada Chavadi. Sakubai is designed by Hulugappa Kattimani and presented by Nudi Ranga. Music is by Umesh Salian.

The Department of Kannada and Culture, United Samaj Kalyan Samsthe, Vinuta Shreya Prakashana, Nudi Ranga and K.V. Subbanna Ranga Samuha are the partner agencies.

Madhumati Vasudev Services, Shantiniketan Public School and Sahyadri Multi-purpose Cooperative Society are the sponsoring agencies.

