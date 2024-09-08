Two soldiers die during training in river near Tilari Dam of Maharashtra

Two soldiers undergoing in-service training drowned in the river near Tilari Dam in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Twentyeight-year-old Vijaykumar Dinwal from Rajasthan and 26-year-old Diwakar Roy 26 of West Bengal died when their boat overturned in the dam’s backwaters, when they were training in river crossing.

There were six people on the boat. The other four swam to safety. The two victims got themselves entangled in a rope and other material in the boat, the police said.

They were undergoing river crossing as part of commando training, sources said.

They were attached to the Junior Leaders Wing in Belagavi. They had completed initial training and were undergoing in-service training in the Tilari river near Chandagad in Maharashtra.

They were rushed to the Military Hospital in Belagavi where they were declared brought dead.

A case has been registered in the Chandagad Police Station of Kolhapur district.

