ADVERTISEMENT

Two soldiers die during training in river near Tilari Dam of Maharashtra

Published - September 08, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two soldiers undergoing in-service training drowned in the river near Tilari Dam in Maharashtra on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twentyeight-year-old Vijaykumar Dinwal from Rajasthan and 26-year-old Diwakar Roy 26 of West Bengal died when their boat overturned in the dam’s backwaters, when they were training in river crossing.

There were six people on the boat. The other four swam to safety. The two victims got themselves entangled in a rope and other material in the boat, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were undergoing river crossing as part of commando training, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They were attached to the Junior Leaders Wing in Belagavi. They had completed initial training and were undergoing in-service training in the Tilari river near Chandagad in Maharashtra.

They were rushed to the Military Hospital in Belagavi where they were declared brought dead.

A case has been registered in the Chandagad Police Station of Kolhapur district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US