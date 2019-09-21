Two sloth bears rescued in Karnataka in 10 days

Bengaluru

Two sloth bears have been rescued in the State in the last 10 days by the Forest Department and Wildlife SOS team.

A three-year-old female sloth bear, which was rescued in Ramanagaram on Wednesday, has been released back to the forest.

A 15-year-old male sloth bear was found badly wounded in Ballari district when it got caught in a trap suspected to have been set up by poachers. The animal was rescued by the Forest Department and is currently undergoing treatment under the care of veterinary experts at Wildlife SOS.

A press release by Wildlife SOS stated that preliminary veterinary examination revealed that not only had it sustained an acute injury in the left hind foot, but a part of the paw had also been severed. Ramesh Kumar, DCF Ballari said, “As the bear is old, it will require specialised veterinary care.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Cases such as these remind us yet again of the serious threat that snares are to wildlife. As an organisation working to help animals in distress, we believe snares are the cruellest man-made threats to wildlife. There is an urgent need to educate the public about such offences.”