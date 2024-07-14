Two SKE colleges get autonomous status

Two colleges run by South Konkan Education (SKE) Society — Govindram Seksaria Science College and Rani Parvati Devi (RPD) College — have been granted autonomous status. It will be applicable from this academic year. This will help them manage their affairs better and strive for excellence, the society managing committee said in a release.

“Of the 45,000 degree colleges in our country, only 995, or about 2%, are autonomous. This status helps us in planning our curriculum. We hope to revise our curriculum every three years and remain updated. We will try to keep pace with changing conditions and provide the new generation with current knowledge and necessary skills,” said a release by Madhuri Shanbhag, Member of College Managing Committee. SKE was established in Belagavi 80 years ago.

GSS College Principal B.L. Majukar said it will run short-term job-oriented courses for women.