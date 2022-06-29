Two sisters stripped, assaulted for failing to repay loan

The Sarjapur police arrested a man and his son for allegedly stripping and assaulting two sisters in Neriga village on Sunday to recover loan amount.

Shanthi Priya and Bhanu Priya were admitted to the hospital and later filed a complaint, based on which the accused have been arrested.

In her complaint, Shanthi Priya said they had borrowed from the accused Ramakrishna for the education of their children. Due to financial problems, the duo failed to repay and they assured Ramakrishna and his son Sunil Kumar, before the elders of the village, that they would sell their land.

On Sunday, the accused came home and started demanding money, accusing the sisters for not arranging the sale of land. Heated arguments ensued and in the melee, Ramakrishna and Sunil allegedly stripped and assaulted the sisters while the villagers looked on, the police said. The accused threatened the sisters with dire consequences if they complained to the police.

Ramakrishna and Sunil have been booked under stalking and criminal intimidation and remanded to judicial custody. Inquiries by the police revealed that the sisters, over the last one year, borrowed personal loans worth ₹90 lakh from 11 people, including senior citizens, promising to give higher interest rates. Many people have lent their savings anticipating some good interest. The sisters had promised everyone that they would sell the ancestral property to return their money, but started avoiding them, the police said.