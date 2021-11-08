Two sisters drown, one rescued

belagavi

08 November 2021 11:50 IST

The incident occurred in Sambra village

One of the three sisters who drowned in a pond in Sambra village was rescued. Her sisters died on November 7.

Sandhya Kolavi, 10, Netra Kolavi, 7, and Priya Kolavi, 5, went to the pond to immerse leftover pooja materials of Deepavali. When the younger sisters began to drown, Sandhya tried to pull them out. But she too was pulled into the water.

Some bystanders jumped into the water and tried to rescue Sandhya and Netra. While Sandhya survived, Netra succumbed in a private hospital. Police retrieved the body of Priya with the help of villagers.

The Kolavi sisters stayed with their mother; their father Eeranna is a soldier in the army.