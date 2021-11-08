Karnataka

Two sisters drown, one rescued

The incident occurred in Belagavi district, Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: D B PATIL

One of the three sisters who drowned in a pond in Sambra village was rescued. Her sisters died on November 7.

Sandhya Kolavi, 10, Netra Kolavi, 7, and Priya Kolavi, 5, went to the pond to immerse leftover pooja materials of Deepavali. When the younger sisters began to drown, Sandhya tried to pull them out. But she too was pulled into the water.

Some bystanders jumped into the water and tried to rescue Sandhya and Netra. While Sandhya survived, Netra succumbed in a private hospital. Police retrieved the body of Priya with the help of villagers.

The Kolavi sisters stayed with their mother; their father Eeranna is a soldier in the army.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2021 11:59:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-sisters-drown-one-rescued/article37376564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY