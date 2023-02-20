HamberMenu
Two shot dead in Chikkamagaluru

February 20, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were shot dead at Bidare near Khandya in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Praveen, 24, and his cousin, Prakash, 28. They were allegedly shot by Ramesh, 38, also a resident of the village. The accused and victims are distant relatives.

According to information the police gathered from the locals, Ramesh, with his country-made gun, had set his target at a lady, who worked at the anganwadi centre in the village. He had a heated argument with the lady and he brought a country-made single barrel gun from home with an intention to kill her. He opened fire with an intention to kill her. He missed the target and ended up killing the two, who were approaching the place by a bike. The victims succumbed on the way to hospital at Balehonnur.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth visited the spot. She told the media that the police were collecting information about the incident from the villagers. “We have taken the accused into custody and further investigation is on,” she said.

The Balehonnur police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

