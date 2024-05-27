ADVERTISEMENT

Two shops, two motorcycles gutted in Raichur

Published - May 27, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Shops at Mahaveer Circle in Raichur up in flames on Monday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

An electric motorcycle shop and a cybershop were gutted in a fire accident at Mahaveer Circle in Raichur on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of struggle.

Two motorcycles parked outside the shops were also gutted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for the accident is yet to be established. The loss due to the fire is also yet to be estimated. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Neighbouring businessmen panicked when the flames seemed to reach their shops too. But the Fire and Emergency Services prevented the flames from spreading.

The accident happened within the Sadar Bazaar Police limits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US