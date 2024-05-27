Two shops, two motorcycles gutted in Raichur

An electric motorcycle shop and a cybershop were gutted in a fire accident at Mahaveer Circle in Raichur on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of struggle.

Two motorcycles parked outside the shops were also gutted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for the accident is yet to be established. The loss due to the fire is also yet to be estimated. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Neighbouring businessmen panicked when the flames seemed to reach their shops too. But the Fire and Emergency Services prevented the flames from spreading.

The accident happened within the Sadar Bazaar Police limits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.