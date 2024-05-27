GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two shops, two motorcycles gutted in Raichur

Published - May 27, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Shops at Mahaveer Circle in Raichur up in flames on Monday.

Shops at Mahaveer Circle in Raichur up in flames on Monday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

An electric motorcycle shop and a cybershop were gutted in a fire accident at Mahaveer Circle in Raichur on Monday.

The Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hours of struggle.

Two motorcycles parked outside the shops were also gutted.

The reason for the accident is yet to be established. The loss due to the fire is also yet to be estimated. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Neighbouring businessmen panicked when the flames seemed to reach their shops too. But the Fire and Emergency Services prevented the flames from spreading.

The accident happened within the Sadar Bazaar Police limits.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.