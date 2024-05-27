Two sets of uniform cloth to be distributed students at the beginning of the academic year

The academic year 2024-25 will begin on May 29 across the State, and the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has decided to distribute two sets of unstitched uniform cloth for students of classes 1 to 10 of government and aided schools at the beginning of the academic year itself.

Chudidars, which were distributed only to girls in classes 8, 9, and 10, will also be given to girls in classes 6 and 7. Officials said the department supplied the cloth to all the schools. Earlier, for students of classes 1 to 10, the first set of uniforms was distributed by the DSEL at the beginning of the academic year, and a second set of stitched uniforms was distributed by Samagra Shikshana-Karnataka (SSK) by November or December.

The SSK released the funds to the joint account of the school headmaster and School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMCs), which issued tenders at the taluk level and distributed the second set. However, this used to be delayed because of a delay in the release of funds. So, instead of releasing grants to the joint account, the SSK has released the grant directly to the DSEL. The department has taken steps to distribute two sets of uniforms at the beginning of the year.

“The cloths have been supplied to the schools, and we will distribute them to children as soon as the school reopens. The parents should stitch the uniforms with their own money,” said the Vice Principal of a public school in Bengaluru South.

SDMCs oppose move

SDMCs have opposed the release of funds directly to the DSEL. “SSK has violated the rules by releasing money directly to the department. The parents should pay the stitching charges, and it is an additional burden for them. A petition will be submitted to the Chief Minister against this decision of the department,” said Umesh G. Gangavadi, State President, SDMC.

Only 60% textbooks supplied

Last year, the department supplied textbooks to all schools before the start of the academic year. However, this time, only 60% of textbooks have been supplied. Sources said the textbooks were delayed due to the delay in submitting the textbook revision committee report.

“The committee submitted its report to the government on March 5, 2024. In addition, there has been a delay in the printing of textbooks as they have been bifurcated into two books per year from 2024-25. The department will supply necessary textbooks to all schools by the end of June,” said an official.

