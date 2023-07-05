Two selected for Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike award

July 05, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Two senior theatre artists have been selected for the State-level decennial award for 2023 instituted by the Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike in Kalaburagi.

Secretary of the Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike Sujata Jangamshetty has in a release on Wednesday stated that senior theatre artist Prema Hosamani will be conferred with the Matoshree Subhadradevi Award and senior theatre actor Prashant Hiremath will be honoured with the S.B. Jangamshetty Award during the 10th edition of Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike Annual Awards in Kalaburagi on July 18 to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of S.B. Jangamshetty.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹10,000 and a citation.

Prema Hosamani from Tumakuru district has been working in different commercial theatre companies for more than five decades. She was known for her famous roles in commercial theatre plays, including Bus Conductor, Channappa Channegowda and Sampathige Savalu plays.

Prashant Hiremath hailing from Gadag district is a theatre actor with more than three decades of experience. He was an actor in the State-run professional repertory, Rangayana.

He has performed in India, Austria, Germany and New York. He has worked with famous directors such as BV. Karanth, C. Basavalingaiah, Rustom Boroocha, Fritz Benewitz and Christian Stuckle.

Mr. Hiremath has also directed several plays.

Ms. Jangamshetty said that the objective of the Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike is to recognise the contributions of senior stage artists, folk artists, musicians from across the State.

