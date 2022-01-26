Two schools in each district to get ‘Netaji Amrutha’ tag

Bengaluru

26 January 2022 02:15 IST

To mark the 125 birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, celebrated on January 23, the government has decided to identify two schools in each district–a total of 75–as Netaji Amrutha Schools. NCC units will be launched in these schools.

Hundred students in each school will be roped into the NCC. A training cost of ₹12,000 for each student totalling ₹9 crore will be granted for this project. As many as 78,000 NCC units already exist in the State across 44,000 schools and 34,000 colleges.

