Two school buses gutted

Two school buses that were parked on the premises of a private school at Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk were destroyed after they caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1.30 p.m. after the buses, that ferried children to the school, were parked at a vacant plot on the school premises.

Reports reaching here said one bus was in flames and the inferno spread to another bus parked next to it before the personnel from the Fire department rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. The drivers shifted other buses to a safer place to prevent their damage.

One bus was gutted fully and the other one was partially destroyed.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Bettadapura police are investigating.