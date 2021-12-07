Karnataka

Two run over by KSRTC bus

Two people died when a bike they were travelling in was hit by a KSRTC bus near Bastihalli on Hassan-Holenarasipur road on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Devaraju, 48, and Manje Gowda, 53, of Nyamanahalli in Halekote hobli, Holenarsipur taluk.

They were returning home after a visit to Hassan, when the mishap occurred.. The negligence of the bus driver is said to be the reason for the accident. Both fell on the road and the bus ran over them. Goruru police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2021 7:15:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-run-over-by-ksrtc-bus/article37884773.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY