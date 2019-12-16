Karnataka

Two run over by KSRTC bus

Two persons died on the spot after a KSRTC bus hit the two-wheeler they were riding near Bommadihalli in Belur taluk on Monday morning. Abhi, 21, and Chandan, 22, of Madaghatta in Belur taluk met with the accident on Belur-Bikkodu Road, while trying to overtake a truck. The bus ran over them. The incident happened in Belur police limits.

