Two rowdy sheeters arrested under Goonda Act, sent to Kalaburagi

November 23, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Police arrested two rowdy sheeters, who have been facing many cases, under the Goonda Act, and sent them to Central Prison at Kalaburgi for one year.

Chetan, 36, Yahenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk, and Bhakshi, 27, of Arasikere town have been facing multiple cases that involve heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, assault, and rioting, among others.

In a press release issued on Thursday, November 23, Hassan Police said that both continued to engage in criminal activities even after they were remanded to judicial custody and given opportunities to reform.

The State government gave its consent to arrest them under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers, and Video or Audio Pirates Act of 1985, popularly known as Goonda Act. As per the act both had been sent to Kalaburagi district prison for one year, the release added.

