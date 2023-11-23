HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two rowdy sheeters arrested under Goonda Act, sent to Kalaburagi

November 23, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Police arrested two rowdy sheeters, who have been facing many cases, under the Goonda Act, and sent them to Central Prison at Kalaburgi for one year.

Chetan, 36, Yahenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk, and Bhakshi, 27, of Arasikere town have been facing multiple cases that involve heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, assault, and rioting, among others.

In a press release issued on Thursday, November 23, Hassan Police said that both continued to engage in criminal activities even after they were remanded to judicial custody and given opportunities to reform.

The State government gave its consent to arrest them under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers, and Video or Audio Pirates Act of 1985, popularly known as Goonda Act. As per the act both had been sent to Kalaburagi district prison for one year, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.