Two rowdies externed from Mysuru

December 16, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru police on Friday announced the externment of two notorious rowdies from the city in the interest of public safety.

This comes after an early morning crackdown in the city on Tuesday during which 37 rowdies were rounded up for a parade.

While Manu alias ‘RX’ Manu, against whom a rowdy sheet has been opened in the Narasimharaja police station, has been externed to Mandya district for three months, Akmal Pasha, who is a rowdy sheeter in Udayagiri police station, has been banished to Ramanagaram district for six months.

Briefing reporters on Friday, Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said Manu had 10 cases, including an attempt to murder and extortion, registered against him in Lakshmipuram, Lashkar, Jayalakshmipuram, Vijayanagar, and Mandi police stations, among others. He had come out on conditional bail but was trying to indulge in illegal activities, including threatening witnesses in his the cases and creating an atmosphere of fear, Mr. Ramesh said.

With regard to Pasha, a resident of Ghousia Nagar in the city, the police said nine cases, including an attempt to murder, threatening to kill, and robbery, had been registered against him in Udayagiri, Devaraja, and Lashkar police stations. After his release on conditional bail by the court, Pasha was allegedly trying to continue his illegal activities and threatening witnesses in the cases registered against him.

It may be recalled here that the city police had cracked down on rowdies and rounded up 37 of them for a parade at Hebbal police station on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramesh had issued a stern warning to the rowdies that serious action would be taken against them if they were found to be indulging in any acts of rowdism or illegal activities.

The raid also yielded lethal weapons such as matchetes and a knife and they were displayed during the parade. He said cases would be booked under the Arms Act against the rowdy elements in whose houses the weapons were found.

Mr. Ramesh had told reporters that the raid was carried out after the police gathered information that certain rowdies were conspiring to carry out criminal activities.

He had said there were 972 rowdies in Mysuru city. While many were aged and not active, 37 of them were found to be most active. The police would mount close surveillance on the rowdy elements and take action if any of them were found indulging in illegal activities such as running unauthorised clubs, collecting exorbitant rate of interest, extortion, gambling, prostitution or dealing in narcotics.