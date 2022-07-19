Two roads closed for vehicles

Special Correspondent July 19, 2022 18:31 IST

Chikkamagaluru DC says both roads in have been damaged due to heavy rains

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has issued orders banning vehicles on a road connecting Attigundi Cross and Kolagame in Chikkamagaluru taluk and a stretch of State Highway 27 in Sringeri taluk. Both the roads have been damaged due to heavy rains. In a communiqué, the DC said the 12-km road connecting Attigundi Cross and Kolagame had been damaged due to the heavy rains that lashed the place on July 10. The movement of vehicles had been banned on the road until September 12. Travellers had been adviced to take the alternative route of Mallandur-Chikkamagaluru. Similarly, a stretch of the Veerajapet-Byndoor (State Highway 272) suffered damage near Neralekudige in Sringeri taluk. The stretch has been closed for vehicles until August 10. Travellers had been advised to take alternative route via Sringeri– Kigga–Begaru.



