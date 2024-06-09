Two riding motorcycle killed in Belagavi district as tree falls, another injured

Two people died when a tree fell on their motorbike on Bijagarni Road near Belgundi in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Twentyone-year-old Somnath Muchandikara died on the spot, 16-year-old Vitthala Talwar died in a hospital. Both hailed from Karle village. The tree was uprooted due to heavy rain.

Three people were travelling on the motorbike. An injured 17-year-old Swapnil Desai is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The three were going to Uchagaon from Kurle.

Somnath was a construction worker. A case has been registered at the Rural Police Station.

Karle residents demanded that the families of the youth should be compensated by the State government. They demanded that the Forest Department conduct a survey of trees that are likely to be uprooted during storms and remove them before monsoon.