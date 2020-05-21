Two recovered patients greeted with claps in Boloor

A file photo of the police putting barricades in Boloor, Mangaluru, after COVID-19 cases were reported in the area.

MANGALURU

21 May 2020 22:07 IST

Man and his granddaughter were received by councillor

A 62-year-old man (P 579) and his granddaughter were greeted with claps by residents in Boloor as the two returned after recovering from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It was on April 29 that P-579 was tested positive, which was a few days after his wife (P 536, 58-year-old), who suffered from brain infection, tested positive. P-536 died on May 13. This was followed by his 11-year-old granddaughter (P 674), son-in-law and daughter testing positive for COVID-19.

After two nasal and throat swabs tested negative, P 579 and P 674 were discharged from the Government Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday. His daughter and son-in-law are still under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

As the two came to the area, which is a containment zone, the area councillor Jagadish Shetty received them at the entrance of the area that has been barricaded.

“The family has suffered a lot in this nearly one month period. I tired to console him and boost his confidence,” Mr. Shetty told The Hindu.

A 16-year-old girl (P 676) from Bantwal, who is the primary contact of 50-year-old woman (P 390) undergoing treatment, was also discharged.

One tests positive

A 40-year-old woman from Kuttikala in Neermarga tested positive on Wednesday. She had returned to the city from Bengaluru on May 10. Following severe acute respiratory illness, she was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on May 17. Kuttikala has been declared containment zone.