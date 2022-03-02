Two railway gates to be closed

Due to railway line doubling work, the two railway gates in Tilakwadi in Belagavi will be closed temporarily.

Level Crossing Gate No 382 (Tilakwadi Gate No 2) in Belagavi will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

And, Level Crossing Gate No 381 (Tilakwadi Gate No.3) in Belagavi will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah has given approval to the temporary closure of the railway gates. Commuters are requested to use alternative routes.