Two railway gates to be closed
Due to railway line doubling work, the two railway gates in Tilakwadi in Belagavi will be closed temporarily.
Level Crossing Gate No 382 (Tilakwadi Gate No 2) in Belagavi will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
And, Level Crossing Gate No 381 (Tilakwadi Gate No.3) in Belagavi will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah has given approval to the temporary closure of the railway gates. Commuters are requested to use alternative routes.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.