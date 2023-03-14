Two railway constables among three arrested for robbing gold

March 14, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Upparpet police cracked a gold robbery case and arrested two constables from the Railways among the three for robbing staff of a Raichur-based businessman on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mounesh Thippanna, 30, from Raichur district who had been working as a constable in Vijayapura railway police; Siddappa Vittala Metagudda, 31, of Vijayapura district working in Vijayapura railway police; and Mounesh Sitharam, 28, also from Raichur district. Mounesh Sitharam worked in a gold shop and gathered information about the victim purchasing gold and passed it on to the constables. The trio hatched a plan and executed it on Saturday near Anand Rao Circle before the victims boarded the bus to their native place.

The victims Abdul Razaq and Mallaiah had come to buy gold bars and jewels on behalf of their employer and were returning home along with the valuables. The accused confronted them, accusing them of illegal activities and asked them to accompany them to the station. On the way, they asked them to get down and escaped with the valuables in an autorickshaw.

Based on the complaint, the police gathered CCTV footage , identified the accused and arrested them. The police recovered 1,761 g of gold biscuits, 290 g ornaments, 1,180 g of silver, ₹19,000 cash from them.

An investigation is on to ascertain their background.