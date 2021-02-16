Two psychiatrists chosen for award

Hassan

16 February 2021 23:21 IST

Manasa Trust of Shivamogga, an institution dedicated to mental health, has chosen psychiatrists Swaminath Gopala Rao and Jagadisha Thirthahalli for Kateel Ashok Pai memorial Manasa National Awards for the year 2020.

On behalf of the trust Rajendra Chenni, Director of Manasa Centre for Cultural Studies, in a press release said the trust instituted the award in memory of renowned psychiatrist Ashok Pai. Every year two individuals are selected for the honour recognising their achievements in psychiatry and mental health. A national jury comprising leading academics and scholars selects the awardees. The award carries a cash prize of ₹ 75,000, a citation and a plaque.

Dr. Swaminath Gopala Rao is a consultant psychiatrist in Bengaluru. Earlier he served as Professor of Psychiatry at Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Medical College in Bengaluru and also worked as honorary secretary and president of Indian Psychiatrist Society (South Zone).

Dr. Jagadish Thirthahalli is presently a professor at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. Apart from publishing research papers in leading journals, he has been offering mental health services in Thirthahalli. Hundreds of people suffering from schizophrenia have been benefited from his service.

Memorial lecture:

The awards would be presented in a ceremony at the State Government Employees’ Association Building in Shivamogga on February 20 at 5.30 p.m. Writer Jayant Kaikini will inaugurate the programme.

The same day the trust will organise Late Kateel Appu Pai Memorial Lecture by Harini Nagendra, Director of Azim Premji University’s Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability at 10 a.m., the release said.