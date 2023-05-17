Two-pronged strategy suggested for World No Tobacco Day 2023

May 17, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Anti-Tobacco Forum (ATF), Mysuru, has suggested a two-pronged strategy for observing the World No Tobacco Day 2023 on May 31 on the theme “We need food, Not tobacco” prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a letter to the Member Secretary of High Power Committee on Tobacco Control, Government of Karnataka, Convenor of ATF, Mysuru, Vasanthkumar Mysoremath, suggested that the World No Tobacco Day 2023 activities should be distinguished between rural areas and urban.

While the theme “We need food, Not Tobacco” was a good opportunity to reach out to the tobacco farmers in the rural areas and educate them about the ill-effects of tobacco and also about how they were destroying the scarce fertile soil and environment, the activities in urban areas can focus on Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities against the hazards of tobacco consumption.

Mr. Mysoremath favoured an approach that helps tobacco farmers change their mindset on cultivation of tobacco and declare war on tobacco farming by helping them clear their loans and adopt cultivation of alternative food crops.

Towards educating farmers against cultivation of tobacco, it has been suggested that the District Tobacco Control Cell/Deputy Commissioner direct all the taluk-level Tobacco Control Cells to reach out to the gram panchayats and organise interactions with farmers to elicit their opinion on the theme of the World No Tobacco Day, their needs and aspirations.

During the interactions, their opinion should be gathered on shifting to alternative crops if their outstanding loans are cleared while the Horticulture and Agriculture Departments help them rejuvenate the soil and provide agriculture inputs.

He suggested eliciting the farmers’ opinion on gradual reduction of area under tobacco cultivation and crop size by 20 per cent annually while banning trading and transfer of tobacco cultivation licences.

Mr. Mysoremath also said pressure should be brought upon the Tobacco Board to stop procuring excess or illegally cultivated tobacco at government auction platforms.

He also said the government should consider setting up a Tobacco Elimination Fund (TEF) using not only the penalty collected for violation of COTPA, but also seeking financial assistance from World Bank, IMF and philanthropic foundations.

The TEF can be used to free the tobacco farmers from their existing loans so that they can shift to other food crops.

In urban areas, Mr. Mysoremath suggested that the District Tobacco Control Cells should conduct IEC activities such as workshops, seminars, and processions with theme-related tableaus involving celebrities and health professionals.

Illuminated scrolling messages in public places declaring the theme “We need food, Not tobacco” or “Tobacco Kills” should come up at vantage points, high rises and tourist destinations.

Also, directions should be issued to schools and colleges to arrange talk shows, debates, painting competition etc., against the ills of tobacco consumption as youngsters were becoming victims to the habit of tobacco use.