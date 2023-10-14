ADVERTISEMENT

Two private buses catch fire

October 14, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two private transportation buses, parked in an open area abutting a road connecting Kalaburagi to Hagaraga village, caught fire on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Two private transportation buses, parked in an open area abutting the road connecting Kalaburagi to Hagaraga village were destroyed in a fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to sources, both buses were stationed in an open area for the last four months. As the fire began to spread, smoke engulfed the entire area and residents residing nearby panicked.

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by dousing the fire.

A team of police officials from Gulbarga University police station visited the spot. They said that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered.

CONNECT WITH US