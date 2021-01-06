Two primary contacts of U.K. returnees infected so far in Karnataka

Bengaluru

06 January 2021 00:35 IST

Another primary contact of a U.K. returnee infected with the new strain of coronavirus has tested positive. The 53-year-old woman, a resident of Electronics City in Bengaluru Urban, is a contact of the Shivamogga family of four that had tested positive for the new strain last week. She is the 11th person infected by the new strain in the State.

Earlier, a 73-year-old woman, the mother of a U.K. returnee in the city, had tested positive. As on Tuesday, 37 U.K. returnees and 18 primary contacts have tested positive for COVID on RT-PCR.

The State on Tuesday reported 815 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,23,353. With eight deaths, the toll rose to 12,118. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients because of other reasons.

As many as 1,377 persons were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,01,579. Of the 9,637 active patients, 194 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.66%, the Case Fatality Rate was 0.98%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 393 cases, taking its tally to 3,90,348. With six deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,333. Active cases in Bengaluru fell to 6,147. As many as 1,23,067 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, including 1,11,622 RT-PCR tests.

15 teachers positive

Fifteen teachers tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to officials of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, these teachers tested positive prior to conducting classes. “None of the teachers came in contact with students. All of them are under home isolation and the schools they work in will reopen in the coming week, after the premises have been sanitised,” said an official.

On Monday, five teachers had tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, Two of them belonged to Haveri district, while three were from Chikkamagaluru. The department had asked the schools where they taught to remain closed this week and reopen only next Monday.