Two policemen waylaid, thrashed in Dharwad

In a bizarre incident, two police personnel attached to the Armed Reserve Police were beaten up by three persons, who were allegedly inebriated, in Dharwad.

The incident occurred on late on Friday night at Itigatti Cross on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road.

The injured policemen, Nagesh Byatgeri and Uday Bhandari of Uppinbetageri, who were initially treated at the district civil hospital, were shifted to a private hospital on Saturday.

They were returning home on their motorcycle when three unidentified persons waylaid them and thrashed them. Both have sustained serious injuries to their face and head. The Dharwad Rural police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the trio who beat the policemen up.

