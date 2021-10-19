Two policemen suspended for drinking on duty

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda suspended two policemen after a video showing them consuming liquor while on duty went viral on Tuesday.

The suspended are S.J. Rame Gowda, assistant sub-inspector, and Rangaswamy, head constable attached to Pension Mohalla Police Station.

A member of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS), a political party, had posted the video clip on social media. The two policemen in uniform were seen having liquor in a room, attached to a bar in the city.

When the person who shot the video asked them if they were on duty, the policemen said yes. They also admitted that what they did was wrong.

KRS party state youth president Raghu Janagere said a worker of his party had shot the video. “We uploaded the video clip on the Facebook page of the party and the same was brought to the notice of the SP,” he said.