Two policemen dead

Two policemen of the District Armed Reserve died of ailments on Sunday.

Sub-Inspector Suresh R. Tahsildar died of a liver disorder in a hospital in Belagavi, while Head Constable Dundappa K. Magdum died of a kidney disease in a Bengaluru hospital.

Inspector-General of Police N. Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and others have expressed condolences.