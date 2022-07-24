Two policemen dead
Two policemen of the District Armed Reserve died of ailments on Sunday.
Sub-Inspector Suresh R. Tahsildar died of a liver disorder in a hospital in Belagavi, while Head Constable Dundappa K. Magdum died of a kidney disease in a Bengaluru hospital.
Inspector-General of Police N. Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and others have expressed condolences.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.