Two police personnelsuspended for graft

Two police personnel attached to the Gol Gumbaz Police Station were suspended for allegedly taking bribe from a truck driver at Sindgi Naka here on Friday.
Video clip viral
Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam issued an order suspending the officials after a video clip of them taking bribe went viral.
“After going through the video clip, the police personnel, Assistant Sub-Inspector Savitri Buragatti and constable S.M. Badagimath, were suspended pending departmental inquiry. Meanwhile, I have asked a senior official to collect details,” Mr. Nikam told media persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor