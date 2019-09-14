Two police personnelsuspended for graft

Two police personnel attached to the Gol Gumbaz Police Station were suspended for allegedly taking bribe from a truck driver at Sindgi Naka here on Friday.

Video clip viral

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam issued an order suspending the officials after a video clip of them taking bribe went viral.

“After going through the video clip, the police personnel, Assistant Sub-Inspector Savitri Buragatti and constable S.M. Badagimath, were suspended pending departmental inquiry. Meanwhile, I have asked a senior official to collect details,” Mr. Nikam told media persons.