Two police officials booked for abetting suicide of man over financial dispute

September 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police inspector of Vyalikaval Police Station and another official from Hennur Police Station are among five people booked by the Thalaghattapura police for abetment to suicide, following the death of a 47-year-old loan document verification executive who ended his life due to alleged harassment on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint filed by Vinutha, wife of the deceased, the Thalaghattapura police registered an FIR against the accused.

The deceased Nagaraju V., a resident of Raghavanahalli, was working at a private agency owned by Sanaulla in Peenya after he retired as technician. On Wednesday, he returned home depressed stating that he was detained at Vyalikaval police station and tortured over a financial row. Nagaraju told Vinutha that he was called again for questioning and was scared to go to the police station. Vinutha advised him to go and face the inquiry and left for her job.

A few hours later, she received a message on her mobile phone from Nagaraju, apologising for the extreme step he was taking and bidding adieu and asked her to take care of their minor son. Shocked, Vinutha returned home and opened the door to find him dead. She found a note mentioning the names of Sanaulla, Nataraju, Eregowda, and Shivakumar, an official attached to Hennur Police Station, and the inspector of Vyalikawal Police Station. He said he owed ₹9 lakh to one Devaraju over which he was being harassed. He also claimed that he had paid ₹8 lakh to Shivakumar attached with Hennur Police Station.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

