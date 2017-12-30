Two persons assaulted for transporting cows ‘illegally’

Two men, who were “illegally” transporting cows, were assaulted by 10 persons at Thombattu village, in Kundapur taluk early on Thursday.

According to the police, Manjunath, Jagadish, Samiulla, Nisar, and Mansoor, were illegally transporting cattle in a vehicle near Thombattu. They were spotted by 10 persons, who stopped their vehicle and beat them up. In the melee, Nisar, Mansoor, and Jagadish managed to escape.

Meanwhile the police, learning about the incident, rushed to the spot and Manjunath and Samiulla, who were injured, were taken to hospital. The cows were being transported without permit, the police said.

Meanwhile, Samiulla, in his separate complaint to the police, said he and Nisar had left Karkunje village around 2 a.m. on December 28 to collect vegetables. Since the vegetables were not available, they left for Siddapur, where Mansoor joined them.

When they reached Thombattu Circle, Manjunath, an acquaintance, took them to a cattle shed and told them to transport 12 cows that were there. They followed his bike but when they reached Thombattu, they were stopped and assaulted. One case has been registered by the police, the other has been registered on the complaint given by Samiulla.

The police have arrested there persons, who are now out on bail.

Bajrang Dal activists beat me: Manjunath

Manjunath, who suffered a fracture, told The Hindu that he was beaten up by activists of the Bajrang Dal. “There was a gap of about one kilometre between my motorcycle and the vehicle transporting the cows. I am in no way connected with the incident. But the Bajrang Dal activists have beaten me up badly.”