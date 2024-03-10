Two people murdered in city

March 10, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

Two people including a rowdy-sheeter were killed in the city since Friday.

A 30-year-old rowdy-sheeter Shiva was hacked to death allegedly by his rival gang in Anjinappa Garden, Cottonpet on Friday afternoon. The deceased Shiva alias Varthe, who had multiple criminal cases pending against him, was operating in and around KR Market and Cottonpet areas, police said. The accused used to have a tussle with his rival gang and used to compete with each other for domination in the area.

On Friday afternoon, an armed gang attacked Shiva while he was walking in Anjinappa Garden and fled from the scene. The injured Shiva was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed later.

Youth killed over trivial row

In another case, a 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death by an armed man over a trivial row that erupted during the Shivaratri programme at a temple in Byatarayanapura police station limits on Friday.

The deceased Yogesh worked at a car service centre. He was dancing in front of the temple during the Shivaratri festivities on Friday night and accidentally brushed against another group who were also dancing in front of the temple. Heated argument ensued between them but others intervened and pacified the duo.

Enraged by this, the accused followed Yogesh while he was returning home and stabbed him repeatedly. Yogesh tried to escape and jumped a compound wall and got hurt with the broken glass pieces put up on the compound wall and was severely injured. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Initially the police thought that Yogesh tried to jump over the compound and got hurt from the glass pieces, but verification of the CCTV footage from the area, revealed it was a planned murder. Police have picked up four suspects and are questioning them.