Two people missing after alleged suicide attempt

Hassan

26 August 2021 13:43 IST

The incident occurred at M.C. Halli in Tarikere taluk

Two people were reported missing after an alleged suicide attempt by a family at M.C. Halli in Tarikere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka on August 26.

Manjunath, a resident of Bhadravathi, allegedly drove his car into a canal near M.C. Halli in an attempt to end his life, along with his mother, wife and son. Manjunath and his mother are missing. His wife Neethu, 35, and son Dhyan, 13, managed to get out of the water.

Earlier in the day, Manjunath had called up a relative to share his suicide plan.

Tarikere police and Fire & Emergency Services personnel have reached the spot. They are searching for Manjunath, his mother Sunandamma and the car.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)