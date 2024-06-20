Two people found dead with gunshot wounds in Hassan

Two people who have been in the real estate business were found dead with gunshot wounds at Hoysala Nagar in Hassan on Thursday afternoon. The police identified the deceased as Asif Ali, 46, of Bengaluru, and Sharafat Ali, 50, of Hassan.

Around 12.30 p.m., the residents of Hoysala Nagar noticed the two people engaged in a heated argument outside. When the locals heard gunshots, they came out of their residences and saw one of them lying on the ground and another inside the car, forcing them to inform the police.

Hassan Extension Police Station staff, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha, and other senior officers reached the spot. They were followed by the Scene of Crime officers.

In her initial remarks, Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha said that two people were found dead. She suspected that one of them shot at the other and later killed himself. However, she said, only after a thorough investigation could further details be revealed.

As the news of the incident spread, family members of Sharafat Ali and Asif Ali reached the spot. Sharafat Ali, a native of Bihar, moved to Hassan long ago, along with his family. He married a woman from Hassan and settled in Aduvalli, the city. Asif Ali, a resident of Bengaluru, married a woman from Hassan.

M.B. Boralingaiah, IGP of Southern Range, who also visited the spot, said that the two had known each other and that they had been in the real estate business. “While Sharafat Ali was found dead on the ground, Asif Ali was found dead inside the car that belonged to the former. Prima facie, it seems they died of gunshot wounds. We got information that Asif Ali had licence for his weapon issued in Bengaluru. We have to verify the documents. The revolver is inside the car. A ballistic expert team from Bengaluru will examine the scene of the crime,” the officer said.

It is said that both Sharafat and Asif have been partners in the real estate business. Recently, they had differences with respect to some properties. They were into a deal with regard to a site at Hoysala Nagar. The differences between them over the property must have led to a heated argument between them, which ended tragically.

Hassan Extension Police have registered the case. They are collecting further information from the family members and friends of the deceased.

