Two pedestrians fatally hit by lorry’s wheel rim

A couple was killed on the spot after the iron rim from the wheel of a lorry hit them near Kaluvehalli in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district on Sunday.
The police gave the names of the deceased as Thippeswamy, 35, and Shivamma, 30. The couple was walking from Kaluvehalli when the rim, which flew from the wheel of the lorry, hit them around 10 a.m.
One of the tyres of the lorry, which was coming from Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh, burst following which its iron rim detached and flew. The police have registered a case and arrested the lorry driver.
