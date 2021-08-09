Two peddlers held with drugs worth ₹2 crore

The city market police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers from Rajasthan and recovered brown sugar and MDMA worth ₹2 crore.

The accused Pappuram Ravi Purohith, 20, and his associate Chunnilal, 20, were caught red-handed at Godown Street in City Market while waiting to deliver drugs to clients.

Based on information from them, the police raided Pappuram's rented house in Attibele and recovered a huge cache of drugs, including 800 grams of MDMA, 600 grams of brown sugar, 1.7 kg of marijuana, two hookahs , six mobile phones and a weighing machine .

The accused were sourcing the drugs from their native Rajasthan and selling it to their old clients, the police said .

The police had obtained the information about the accused 10 months ago and were working on catching them, Sanjeev Patil, DCP, west division, said .